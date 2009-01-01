Home | News | General | This is what WAEC spent to conduct 2020 WASSCE - Official reveals

- WAEC said it spent N1.5bn to conduct the 2020 WASSCE

- This was disclosed on Friday, November 6, in Abuja, by the council's head in Nigeria, Areghan Patrick

- Patrick noted that over 1.5 million candidates sat for this year examination

The official of the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) said it spent over N1.5 billion to conduct the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Legit.ng gathered that the head, WAEC national office in Nigeria, Areghan Patrick, made this known on Friday, November 6, in Abuja, at the 2021 budget defence before the House of Representatives committee on Basic Education and Services.

Patrick said that over 1.5 million candidates sat for the examination, while 80,000 officials were engaged to mark the papers.

He said that each candidate paid N13, 900 as an examination fee, adding that only registration and administration fees came to the council’s coffers.

Students writing their Senior Secondary School Examinations. Source: Education.com

Source: UGC

The WAEC boss said that council is not a revenue-generating body but an assessment body that collects money to conduct examinations for students, stressing that money collected from candidates does not belong to WAEC but service providers.

The council head said WAEC was currently having a deficit of N7 billion, adding that the council was not fully funded.

He pleaded that the 2020 budget should be fully released to the council as money collected from candidates was not enough to conduct the examinations.

Ihonvbere, however, queried the council for its revenue generation drive and urged it to emulate the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. (NAN)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that WAEC extended registration for its 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination for private candidates.

It was reported that this was disclosed in a tweet through its Twitter handle, @waecnigeria on Friday, November 6.

WAEC apologises to Ekiti state over delay in release of students' results

WAEC authorities said it is part of their plan to accommodate all candidates to participate in the examination.

It also apologised to the Ekiti state government over the delay in the release of the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination results.

The examination body, however, dismissed the insinuations that the results of candidates from public schools in the state were put on hold owing to a huge accumulated debt owed by the Ekiti government.

