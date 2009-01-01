Home | News | General | Stop telling lies, my opposition to your third term agenda led to my impeachment in 2005, Ladoja fires Obasanjo

- Former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, has berated ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo over comments on his impeachment in 20025

- Obasanjo had claimed on Thursday, November 5, that Ladoja was impeached because he was ungrateful to the late Lamidi Adedibu

- Ladoja, however, described Obasanjo's claim as a lie from the pit of hell

Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo state, has replied former president Olusegun Obasanjo over the claims on his impeachment in 2005.

The Nation reports that the ex-governor said on Friday, November 6, that Obasanjo got it all wrong on the reason for his impeachment by the state House of Assembly in 2005.

Legit.ng gathered that Obasanjo had claimed that Ladoja was impeached because he was ‘ungrateful’ to the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Alhaji Yekinni Adeojo both of whom he said were instrumental to making him (Ladoja) governor.

The former president made the claim on Thursday, November 5, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, while speaking at the launch of the autobiography of former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, says old age does not allow ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo to remember things accurately anymore. Source: TheCable

In his reaction, Ladoja said he was surprised that the former president obviously descended to “an unprecedented level of a fabricator by telling lies” against him.

The former governor in a statement by his media aide, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, said his impeachment was a kangaroo arrangement by Obasanjo and his stooge.

He also chastised the former president for denying that it was his (Obasanjo) failed third term agenda that prompted the illegal impeachment.

He said:

“The former president has forgotten that the nation’s apex court had ruled that ‘there was no impeachment. Obasanjo can be forgiven because he is an old man who may not recollect the past accurately, anymore.

"If not, why should he say that Ladoja became governor in 2003 through the grace of God, Baba Adedibu and Alhaji Adeojo when the latter also attempted to become governor. Did Obasanjo forget that Adeojo contested the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election which was held on 24th December 2002 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan?

“Chief Obasanjo, in trying to rewrite history, has forgotten that he told Baba Emmanuel Alayande in Ibadan on his birthday in December 2005 that Senator Ladoja should resign his position as governor, otherwise he would be impeached."

Ladoja said though he was impeached through kangaroo arrangement, he was happy that the Supreme Court later declared the process illegal null and void.

The former governor further stated:

“And, true to his boasts, the illegal act was carried out a few days later. But thank God the impropriety was quashed by the court of highest jurisdiction.

“Let Chief Obasanjo be told point-blank that no amount of damage control employed, his past is closely hunting him.”

Ladoja said he has no regret for he “came to serve and he did just that to the best of his ability the result of which is the love his people have for him, till-date.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Obasanjo said that Ladoja could have avoided impeachment if he was loyal and grateful to Lamidi Adedibu and Yekinni Adeojo.

It was reported that at the launching ceremony of Adebayo Alao-Akala's autobiography, Obasanjo went down memory lane to recall that Ladoja was defiant to his plea to reconcile with Adedibu (now late) and Adeojo, a prominent politician in Oyo.

