Home | News | General | Toyin Abraham shares throwback photo with hubby, says it was when they were hiding their relationship

- Fans and followers have reacted to a throwback photo shared by actress Toyin Abraham

- The actress was spotted with her husband Kolawole in the photo

- Toyin stated that the photo was taken when she was still hiding her relationship from the public

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75,000 or N38,000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently went down memory lane as she shared a throwback photo with her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi.

According to the mother of one, the photo was taken when she and her husband were still hiding their relationship from the public.

The photo showed the actress in a grey dress and her husband in a white t-shirt and coloured trousers. Toyin placed one hand on her husband's shoulder as she posed for a photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reactions as DJ Cuppy shares video of white man trying to 'famz' her Ferrari in London

Toyin Abraham shares a throwback photo with hubby. Photo: Instagram/@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, it seemed that she was having a conversation with someone who isn't in the photo as her face looked concentrated on the person.

Check the photo below:

Many Nigerians knew about actress Toyin's relationship with her husband after the birth of their son Ire. The couple kept their love affair under warps until they were sure that it was okay to tell their fans and followers.

After Toyin shared the throwback photo with her husband, her followers took to her comment section to react. Many laughed at the photo as they noted the transformation that the actress has gone through.

Read some comments below:

kokosteve3:

"I no wan laugh abeg..I no want make trump feels I’m laughing at him."

preencess_vicky:

"Wow! So much transformation in both of you.. Shows the happiness & peace of mind you share. God will continue to bless your union."

damm.ylove:

"Aunty toyin kini eleyi bayi."

I am happy with Mr H - BBNaija's Mercy says as she confirms she dumped Ike for a new man

olaks_fashion_store:

"Okay mum ire, thank God we later know. Love u both Thank God we don't look like wat we have being through."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham said she asked God to forgive her for getting pregnant outside wedlock.

The actress stated that she was just friends with her husband and didn’t take him seriously when he said he wanted to meet her parents. However, along the line, they got intimate.

The film star noted that unknowingly to her, her intimacy with her husband led to the pregnancy of her son Ire.

Funke Akindele vs Toyin Abraham: Who is Nigeria’s queen of comedy? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...