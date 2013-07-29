Home | News | General | Interesting facts about Loretta Lynn children: what is known about the singer’s family?

Loretta Lynn is a country singer-songwriter with an incredible career. The singer has won dozens of awards and released numerous hits that fans can hardly keep track of. Loretta married an American talent manager Oliver Lynn in 1948 when she was just 15 years old, and the couple was blessed with beautiful children. Who are the famous Loretta Lynn children?

Loretta Lynn performs on stage during the CMA Country Christmas in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Loretta was born on 14th April 1932 in Butcher Hollow to Melvin Theodore and Clara Marie.

Loretta is the second born in a family of eight siblings. She started her singing career early, chanting hymns in church.

Loretta Lynn children

How many children does Loretta Lynn have? Loretta and Oliver were blessed with six children, the last born being twins. Loretta also has 27 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Here is a look at all of Loretta Lynn's children.

Betty Sue Lynn

Betty Sue is the eldest daughter of Loretta, who was born on 26th November 1948. Betty passed away on 29th July 2013 after battling emphysema.

Being the first-born child, Betty helped her mother with various business affairs, often sorting and responding to fans' letters and emails.

In the 1960's Betty wrote some songs for her mother, among them Wine, Women and Song, Before I'm Over You, and The Home You're Tearin' Down. She left behind two daughters, Lynn Markworth and Audrey Dyer, and five grandchildren

Loretta's firstborn daughter Betty poses for a photo. Photo: BettyLynn

Jack Benny Lynn

Loretta's second-born child was Jack Benny Lynn, who was born on 7th December 1949. Jack trained horses and was a blacksmith at the family ranch.

Jack had married twice and had a young daughter. From his first marriage, he had two teenage daughters. Jack tragically died on 22nd July 1984 while crossing a small creek that ran through his parents farm, Hurricane Mills, Humphreys County, Tennessee.

A photo of the late Jack Benny looking young. Photo: JackBenny

Clara Marie Lynn

Clara Marie Lynn was born on 7th April 1952. She is famously known as Cissy Lynn. Clara followed in her mother’s footsteps as a singer of country songs.

She married the country music songwriter and singer John Beams, and the couple traveled and performed with their own band. In 2011, they released two albums produced by Loretta.

Cissy owns a store called Cissie Lynn's Country Store and Music Barn.

Clara Marie aka Cissy poses for a photo in her cloth store. Photo: CissieLynn

Ernest Ray Lynn

Ernest was born on May 27, 1954 in the United States. He is 66 years old as of 2020. He is a musician, and he often opens shows, warming up the audience by singing classic country songs and introducing his mother. They have also performed duets together.

Ernest Ray Lynn performs onstage at Stubbs in Austin, Texas. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Peggy and Patsy Lynn

Patsy and Peggy Lynn are the youngest of Loretta’s children. They are twins who were born on 6th August 1964. Peggy was named after Loretta’s sister, Peggy Sue Wright, while Patsy was named after Loretta’s close friend and mentor, Patsy Cline.

They are the most well-known among the siblings as they also followed their mother’s footsteps in music. Together, they formed the country band The Lynns in the late ’90s. They started in Nashville playing at a local club and came to the attention of a record label.

The sisters recorded an album for Reprise Records and charted two singles on the Hot Country Songs chart on Billboard. They were also nominated in both 1998 and 1999 for CMA awards for vocal duo of the year.

The twins Peggy and Patsy poses for a photo. Photo: TheLynns

While Peggy loves to perform, create, and write stories; those things weren’t Patsy’s cup of tea.

Patsy loves being in the studio and loves negotiating on their publishing deals. As Peggy continued to write, Patsy went on to produce more than 103 songs for her mother.

Loretta Lynn children are blessed to have such an amazing mother. Despite losing two of her children and her husband, she remains a strong mother for her remaining kids. She has enjoyed a successful career with her family. Her persistence, when it was tough to rise, gave her an excellent foundation in the industry.

