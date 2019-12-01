Home | News | General | BREAKING: Gunmen abduct 16 market women leaders, others in Ondo

….10 rescued by police, four kidnappers arrested

By Dayo Johnson Akure.

No fewer than 16 market women market leaders and other passengers have been abducted along Akure/ Owo highway in Ondo state by gunmen.

However, 10 of the victims have been rescued while four of the kidnappers have been arrested by the police.

Vanguard gathered that the Iyaloja of Isua Akoko In Akoko North East council area of the state, Chief Mrs Helen Edward and other women leaders were amongst the victims.

They were reportedly heading to Akure, the state capital for the monthly meeting of Iyalaje, iyalojas and women leaders when they were abducted between Ogbese and Uso.

Sources said that the driver of the bus which conveyed the victims who was released by the kidnappers said the abductors asked him to go home and inform the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, their abduction had created apprehension and anxiety in the ancient city.

Speaking with vanguard, the state police image maker Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the abduction of 16 persons including the market women leaders.

Ikoro said that police detectives and other security personnel have rescued 10 of the victims and have apprehended four of the kidnappers.

He said that the remaining victims would soon be rescued unhurt by the police.

The police spokesperson said that police detectives are presently combing the forest where the victims were hidden.

Details later

