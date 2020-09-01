Home | News | General | Tenure Extension: Withdraw allegations in 24hrs or face disciplinary action, APC warns Ogenyi

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Benue state chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has ordered one of its members, Okpoku Ogenyi to within 24 hours withdraw the allegations he levelled against the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party or risk severe sanctions.

Ogenyi had reportedly addressed a press conference and later featured on a national television on Friday where the party said he made some “baseless allegations” against its National Caretaker Committee.

In a statement issued Saturday in Abuja by the Benue state chairman of the party, Comrade Abba Yaro, the party described Ogenyi as an “impostor and a hired fifth-columnist.”

Ogenyi has consistently accused the caretaker committee of lobbying for tenure extension.

The Benue APC also urged party members nationwide to disregard all the allegations made by Ogenyi in the name of “Concerned Members of APC”.

“Our attention has been drawn to comments by one Okpoku Ogenyi on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of our great party, the All Progressives Congress APC.

“From the APC membership registration, update, revalidation exercise to the successful and ongoing reconciliation efforts, among other ongoing activities of the CECPC, all identified stakeholders led by our President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of our party, the Progressive Governors’ Forum, state chapters, National Assembly leadership are regularly consulted and carried along on all decisions by the CECPC.

“Okpoku Ogenyi is strongly advised to withdraw within 24 hours his baseless allegations which he made in a television interview on Friday or face disciplinary actions. He should tender apology to the Caretaker Committee over his tactless and ill-motivated attempt to bring the party to disrepute.

“We urge our teeming members and supporters to disregard Okpoku Ogenyi and his comments. He is an impostor and a hired fifth-columnist. Okpoku Ogenyi did not purchase the Benue State Governorship aspirant form as wrongly addressed as an aspirant in the television interview.”

