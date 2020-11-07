Home | News | General | Checkout Chioma’s Response To Davido As He Gushes Over Her
FRSC laments loss of 27 vehicles to #EndSARS protest
Lagos judge who sacked interim President Shonekan dies at 79

Checkout Chioma’s Response To Davido As He Gushes Over Her



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

It appears the two love birds aren’t perturbed about the ongoing drama and rumors that has flooded social media about them. They two couples have turned a blind eye to the rumors trending online…

altalt


Two British models dragged Davido’s name into their dirty fight a few hours ago with one of the models; Kenza accusing Eva Apio known popularly as Evss of having an affair with Davido. She also accused her of going on a trip to Greece with Davido when Chioma was heavily pregnant with baby Ifeanyi. However the couple seems not perturbed about the drama online.

Chioma earlier on posted a photo of herself amidst the drama online. Davido commenting under the photo appreciated her beauty as usual and posted “Giddem❤️”. Replying to Davido, Chioma said ” Davido I like your new name❤️❤️”.

See screenshot below….

altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 129