Checkout Chioma's Response To Davido As He Gushes Over Her

It appears the two love birds aren’t perturbed about the ongoing drama and rumors that has flooded social media about them. They two couples have turned a blind eye to the rumors trending online…



Two British models dragged Davido’s name into their dirty fight a few hours ago with one of the models; Kenza accusing Eva Apio known popularly as Evss of having an affair with Davido. She also accused her of going on a trip to Greece with Davido when Chioma was heavily pregnant with baby Ifeanyi. However the couple seems not perturbed about the drama online.

Chioma earlier on posted a photo of herself amidst the drama online. Davido commenting under the photo appreciated her beauty as usual and posted “Giddem❤️”. Replying to Davido, Chioma said ” Davido I like your new name❤️❤️”.

See screenshot below….

