Checkout Chioma’s Response To Davido As He Gushes Over Her
- 7 hours 34 minutes ago
It appears the two love birds aren’t perturbed about the ongoing drama and rumors that has flooded social media about them. They two couples have turned a blind eye to the rumors trending online…
Two British models dragged Davido’s name into their dirty fight a few hours ago with one of the models; Kenza accusing Eva Apio known popularly as Evss of having an affair with Davido. She also accused her of going on a trip to Greece with Davido when Chioma was heavily pregnant with baby Ifeanyi. However the couple seems not perturbed about the drama online.
Chioma earlier on posted a photo of herself amidst the drama online. Davido commenting under the photo appreciated her beauty as usual and posted “Giddem❤️”. Replying to Davido, Chioma said ” Davido I like your new name❤️❤️”.
See screenshot below….
