Pogba disappointed with Man Utd’s contract decision

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has been left disappointed with the club’s decision to trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract last month, the UK Metro reports..

Pogba would have been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1.

But United decided to take up their option of extending the 27-year-old’s deal.

Pogba has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford, but appeared rejuvenated after returning from injury in July.

His agents even claimed he was keen to agree fresh terms with the Premier League club.

But any attempt from Pogba and his team to ‘bounce’ United into contract talks have so far failed and the club’s decision to trigger the 12-month extension was met with surprise.

