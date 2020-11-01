Home | News | General | Everton vs Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why he won’t be sacked
Pogba disappointed with Man Utd’s contract decision
#EndSARS: CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele under attack over order to freeze accounts

Everton vs Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why he won’t be sacked



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has said he is confident he will remain in his role for the foreseeable future, as all his conversations with the club’s board have involved long-term planning.

United are 15th in the Premier League with only two wins from six matches..

altalt

Solskjaer’s men have lost their last two matches, a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday, three days after losing 1-0 to Arsenal.

Those results have brought Solskjaer’s position under scrutiny, with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly lined up as his replacement.

However, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton, Solskjaer remained defiant.

“I’ve got to say that all my conversations with the club have been planning long-term. Of course, we want short-term results, I have had positive dialogue, we’ve put plans in place and planted seeds, the tree is growing

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128