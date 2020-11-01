Everton vs Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why he won’t be sacked
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has said he is confident he will remain in his role for the foreseeable future, as all his conversations with the club’s board have involved long-term planning.
United are 15th in the Premier League with only two wins from six matches..
Solskjaer’s men have lost their last two matches, a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday, three days after losing 1-0 to Arsenal.
Those results have brought Solskjaer’s position under scrutiny, with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly lined up as his replacement.
However, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton, Solskjaer remained defiant.
“I’ve got to say that all my conversations with the club have been planning long-term. Of course, we want short-term results, I have had positive dialogue, we’ve put plans in place and planted seeds, the tree is growing
