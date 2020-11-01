How I Ended Up In The Hospital After Sleeping With Shatta Wale – Shatta Wale’s Ex-Girlfriend, Michy Recounts
- 8 hours 28 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Michy, baby mama and ex-girlfriend of top Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale has revealed that she ended up in the hospital after a night romp with Shatta Wale.
Opening up about her relationship with Shatta Wale during an interview with Accra-based 3FM, the mother of one who was called in to the confirm something Shatta Wale had said earlier about them emphasized that the self-acclaimed Dancehall King is very romantic.
On reaching Michy she said;
“Shatta is a good guy. He can be very annoying but he is generally a sweet guy and when he wants to be romantic, he is very romantic.”
Speaking further, Michy intimated that Shatta Wale made very wild and silly sekzual positions during their bedroom bout that nearly got her legs broken and that is how she eventually landed in the hospital.
