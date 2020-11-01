Home | News | General | “The Lord Has Finally Made Her Lie On A Green Pastures”- See The Picture That Got People Talking

Taking picture need an extra skills and posing. Many people don’t know how to pose and where to pose when taking pictures. This has resulted into hilarious photos which has surfaced online.

Recently, the picture of a lady has surfaced online this has got people talking. In this picture, this lady can be seen lying on the grass just to take a picture. This picture is actually funny to everyone that came across it, especially the caption which goes thus;

And our Lord has finally made her lie on a green pasture…”

See the picture below.

