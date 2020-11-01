Home | News | General | Meet The Nigerian Actress Banned From Hugging A Man In A Movie And Sharing Provocative Dresses

Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau who acts in the Hausa language has been in the information for quite a while over her activities in the media.

She is said to have seen a record for herself since this is the second time she is being savaged via online media by the Muslim group.

Recall that in 2016, she was backfired and prohibited from contacting and snuggling a man in broad daylight.

This time around, she was being trolled on social media following a provocative outfit, which had her back exposed and curves displayed.

This aggravated the wrath of Nigerian Muslims to lambast her, which caused her to come and apologize to the public for what she did.

She has now been banned from wearing clothes that put her curves on display, aside from her being banned from hugging a man.

