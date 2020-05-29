Home | News | General | Solskjaer refuses to praise Man United following win over Everton, makes stunning statement about the Premier League

- Everton vs Man United: Solskjaer blames Premier League for his team's tight schedule

- The Red Devils played two matches within the space of three days

- Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford have picked up suspected injuries during the win at Goodison Park

Everton vs Man United saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer end his two-match losing streak with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park but the Red Devils boss is happy with the Premier League.

The Red Devils did not have many troubles dispatching the Toffees following back-to-back losses against Istanbul Basaksehir and Arsenal.

The Norwegian boss did not mince words in a post-match interview claiming his side were 'set up to fail'.

Everton vs Man United: Solskajer believes his Red Devils were given tight schedules. Photo by Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Solskjaer blamed the tight schedule on his team as Luke Shaw pulled a hamstring and Marcus Rashford was also suspected to have picked up a knock.

The 47-year-old refused to comment about the game when asked by BT Sports journalist how he felt like getting back to winning ways.

Solskjaer said:

“Of course it is, because we were set up to fail.

“I said to you before, I want to talk to you about the kick-off time, before the game, and this has set up the boys to fail.

“We’ve got Luke Shaw injured today because we’ve been to Turkey, we’ve had loads of games this season already.

“And we’ve been to Turkey on Wednesday night, back Thursday morning and we’re playing Saturday, lunchtime kick-off?

“It’s an absolute shambles and I can’t praise the boys enough for that character they’ve shown. That’s all I want to talk about today.

“Those boys, they deserve better than being thrown out here to fail today.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now heave a sigh of relief as the Red Devils came from behind to defeat Everton 3-1 at the Goodison Park on Saturday, November 7.

It was a must win fixture for United having returned from the Champions League where they lost Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.

Recall that the Old Trafford outfit were also stunned at home in their last Premier League game when Aubameyang's lone goal handed Arsenal all three points.

