If you can't buy it twice, you can't afford it, Actor Mike Ezuruonye says, fans completely disagree

Nollywood actor Mike Ezuoronye recently shared some words of advice with fans on his Instagram page

- The actor said if it’s hard to buy an item twice, then a person cannot afford it

- Ezuruonye went on to urge people to stop spending money to impress strangers on social media

- Most fans disagreed with the actor's take

Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye recently had some interesting words of advice to share with members of the internet community.

Taking to his official page on Instagram, the actor submitted that if an item cannot be bought twice, then the person trying to make the purchase cannot afford it.

"If you can’t buy it twice, you can’t afford it."

In addition, Ezuruonye called on his fans to stop spending money with the intention of impressing people that they do not know or like.

Actor Mike Ezuruonye cautions those who live fake life to impress on social media. Photo: Instagram/@mikeezuruonye

Source: Instagram

See the post as shared by the Nollywood star below:

The post, however, generated mixed reactions from his fans. One particular follower strongly disagreed with the actor by noting that it is wasteful to buy an item twice if it is not needed.

"Sir Mike I nor agree with you on dis wan o.... What if you don't need it twice? You don't need to have it in pairs to show you can afford it, more so except you're getting stuffs to impress people then you're right... Else you get stuffs you like and need for yourself with no intention of attracting comments..."

Read more comments sighted by Legit.ng below:

danny_wealth18 said:

"Can you afford everything you have twice bro ? Make una stop dae give stupid quotes. Mtcheeew."

nwammili1 said:

"We don't buy to impress anyone. I think you should start advising people to remove jealousy from their eyes when they see the progress of others."

xunix_jung_un said:

"If you can’t buy it twice means you can’t offord it... NOT TRUE."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman identified as Sandra Seaton accused actor Mike Ezuruonye of ‘scamming’ her.

The woman stated that she was not the only victim of the Nollywood star. She also mentioned that she was sure it was the actor carrying out the despicable act by himself.

