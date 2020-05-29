Home | News | General | APC threatens to slam sanctions on Benue party chieftain after allegations of tenure extension

- The APC in Benue state has dismissed the claims made by one Okpoku Ogenyi parading himself as an opinion leader in the party

- Ogenyi has been granting interviews and making some allegations against the party leadership

- Comrade Abba Yaro, APC chairman in Benue state has given the party chieftain an ultimatum to withdraw his statements or face sanctions

The Benue state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has given Okpoku Ogenyi up to 24 hours to withdraw some allegations he made against Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee or be sanctioned.

Ogenyi who is a member of the party from Benue state had addressed a press conference where he made some allegations against the party leadership.

Benue APC says the allegations against the Governor Buni-led committee are false. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCng

Source: Twitter

But in a statement signed on Saturday, November 7 by the Benue state chairman of the party Comrade Abba Yaro, he described Ogenyi as:

"An impostor and a hired fifth-columnist."

Comrade Yaro urged the party members nationwide to disregard all the allegations made by Ogenyi in the name of a group called, Concerned Members of APC.

Part of the statement read:

“Okpoku Ogenyi is strongly advised to withdraw within 24 hours his baseless allegations which he made in a television interview on Friday or face disciplinary actions.

“He should tender an apology to the caretaker committee over his tactless and ill-motivated attempt to bring the party to disrepute.

“We urge our teeming members and supporters to disregard Okpoku Ogenyi and his comments. He is an impostor and a hired fifth-columnist.”

