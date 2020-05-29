Home | News | General | US election: Joe Biden reveals why he is convincingly defeating Donald Trump

- Joe Biden has confidently reacted to his current lead in the US presidential election

- The Democratic presidential candidate is optimistic about his chances in the race

- President Donald Trump has disputed Biden's lead in some key states, alleging voter fraud occurred

The Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden has expressed confidence that he will win the US presidential election.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. Photo by JIM WATSON

Source: Getty Images

Biden who is currently leading Donald Trump in some key states said on Saturday, November 7, that the numbers are projecting a clear victory for him.

He said:

"The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race."

The democratic candidate is ahead with 264 electoral college votes and needs 270 to win, while Trump trails with 214 college votes.

The electoral college votes held by both candidates. Credits: The Associated Press

Source: UGC

Biden is also reported to be ahead of vote counts in some key states including Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, in his latest effort to discredit the United States election, President Donald Trump has warned his rival, Joe Biden, not to claim victory wrongfully.

The US president, in a tweet on Friday, November 6, announced that legal proceedings have now begun.

This was after mail-in ballot counts pushed Biden, a former vice president, into the lead in Pennsylvania.

In another report, Trump alleged that thousands of illegal ballots were counted on election day after 8pm on Tuesday, November 3.

The US president who has consistently questioned the legitimacy of the presidential election on Saturday, November 7, alleged on Twitter that bad things took place on election night that changed results in Pennsylvania and other states.

He also alleged that observers were illegally prevented from monitoring hundreds of thousands of votes, which he said led to the change of results in many states, including Pennsylvania.

[embedded content]

