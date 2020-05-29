Home | News | General | Big blow for Zinedine Zidane as 2 important Real Madrid players test positive for coronavirus

- Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus

- The pair will have to undergo mandatory self-isolation and will miss the clash against Valencia

- Hazard was on the score sheet in Real Madrid’s last La Liga win over Huesca

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow after forward Eden Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 alongside team mate Casemiro.

The pair were among a group of players who underwent routine testing at Valdebebas on the morning of Friday, November 6.

Los Blancos, through their official website, confirmed Hazard and Casemiro’s results came back positive, and the two will now have to go into self-isolation.

Other players and coaching staff’s results came back negative along with antigen tests carried out on Saturday morning, November 7.

Real Madrid said in a statement:

"All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday.

Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning."

Real Madrid are fresh out of a dramatic 3-2 win over Internazionale in the Champions League and are gearing up for a clash against Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday, November 8.

The latest development will come as a huge blow for Hazard in particular, as the Belgian had just started to garner some momentum in his season.

Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard, Casemiro test positive for COVID-19

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Chelsea, Hazard has made just 25 appearances for Los Blancos and has played only 10% of their minutes this season.

He has particularly struggled for full fitness over the months, with injury and weight issues being his biggest obstacles.

Real currently sit second on the La Liga table, one point behind leaders Real Sociedad.

Zinedine Zidane will however count himself lucky that the diagnosis came just as clubs were going into the international break and Real Madrid don’t play again for another 10 days after the game against Valencia.

