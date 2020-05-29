Home | News | General | US election: Donald Trump stirs controversy, narrates how voter fraud allegedly occurred on election night

- President Donald Trump has alleged that the voting process in the US presidential election was compromised on election night

- Trump claimed his lead in many states were illegally made to disappear overnight

- The US president alleged that election observers were also illegally prevented from accessing vote-counting areas

President Donald Trump has again alleged that thousands of illegal ballots were counted on election day after 8pm on Tuesday, November 3.

President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The US president who has consistently questioned the legitimacy of the presidential election on Saturday, November 7, alleged on Twitter that bad things took place on election night that changed results in Pennsylvania and other states.

He also alleged that observers were illegally prevented from monitoring hundreds of thousands of votes, which he said led to the change of results in many states, including Pennsylvania.

US election: Biden reveals what he will do if Trump refuses to concede defeat

Trump claimed that after people were not allowed to observe vote counting on election night, his lead in Pennsylvania and other numerous states disappeared.

The president alleged that tractors were used to block doors and windows with thick cardboard so that people could not see into the counting rooms to observe what he described as the bad things that took place there.

However, Trump has failed to provide any evidence to back his claims of voter fraud in the US election.

Twitter has also flagged the president's tweets, warning that the statements might contain misleading information about the election.

In another news, the Joe Biden campaign has reacted to claims that Donald Trump is unwilling to concede defeat even if he loses the US presidential election.

US election: Tension as White House sources say Trump is not ready to concede defeat

The campaign in a statement on Friday, November 6, warned that Donald Trump could be escorted from the White House by the US government if he tries to undermine the democratic process, Independent UK reported.

Andrew Bates, the spokesperson for the campaign made reference to the Republican president without mentioning his name.

