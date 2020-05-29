Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi receives President Buhari’s chief of staff in Enugu
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state receives President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, other members of the Presidential delegation, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.
The delegation led by the President's Chief of Staff is in Enugu for a meeting with the South-East governors and other leaders of the zone, holding at the Government House, Enugu.
See photos below:
