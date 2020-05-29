Home | News | General | He has changed the way I live my life, Wizkid says about working with Damian Marley on MIL album (video)

- Wizkid has been on press rounds in London since he released his MIL album

- The singer in a recent radio interview gave details about working with the late Bob Marley's son, Damian, on a song off the album

- Wizkid recounted how they met in the same hotel a while ago before they finally worked together

Singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid released his Made in Lagos album about a week ago and the project has been getting rave reviews at home and abroad.

The singer who has been on press rounds since the release of the album was a guest on London’s Capital Xtra FM and he had a lot to say about the work and efforts that went into the much-anticipated body of work.

Getting down to the specifics, Wizkid recounted how he managed to get the son of late Bob Marley, Damian, on a song which made the album.

Wizkid opens up on working with Damian Damian on MIL album.

However, before delving in, the singer made it a point to note that Damian changed his life after the studio session they had together.

"He changed the way I even just live my daily life. That session really changed a lot for him."

Speaking further, Wizkid said they got to work together in London after the end of a music festival. He said Damian joined him in the studio immediately after his performance.

Wizkid, however, said they met previously when he was in New York promoting his last album, Sounds From The Otherside.

According to the Smile crooner, he was out on the balcony having a chilled time and he mistakenly dropped his cup.

Unknown to Wizkid, the balcony below was for the suite Damian was occupying. Wizkid said he noticed that someone picked up the cup and it turned out to be the music icon.

Watch the full video below:

