Home | News | General | Meet The Nigerian Woman Who Gave Birth To A President, Vice President And A Governor

Some women are truly blessed. Mothers cannot predict the future of their children but they play very important roles that will make their children great in life.

Hajia Aya Dada Yar’Adua, is the wife of former Minister, Musa Yar’dua. She is the humble mother of Nigeria’s late president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who died while he was still the President of Nigeria .

Recall he was the governor of Katsina state for some years before he became the president.

This wonderful woman is also the mother of Shehu Musa Yaradua, who was once a Vice President of Nigeria from the year 1979-1981.

One of her sons (Grandson) by name “Alhaji Murtala Shegu yaradua”, was a former minister from the year 2009 to 2011.

Hajia Aya Dada is really a blessed woman and God gave her outstanding children. So, she is the Nigerian woman that gave birth to a president, vice President and a governor.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...