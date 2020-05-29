Home | News | General | ‘I couldn’t be prouder, America divided’ – Obama on US election results
Former United States President Barack Obama has hailed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

 

The team is projected to win the 2020 presidential election.

 

Obama, in a statement, said he could not be prouder to congratulate “our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden…Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President”.

 

Obama said in the election under unprecedented circumstances, Americans turned out in numbers never seen.

 

He observed that the election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided.

 

Obama added that it will be up to not just Biden and Harris, but everyone to do their part.

 

He assured that Biden has what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way.

 

Obama admitted that he will face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has.

 

He cited “a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.”

 

Obama expressed confidence that Biden will do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote.

 

The former American leader encouraged every American to give Biden a chance.


