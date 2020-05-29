US election 2020: ‘Historic achievement’ – UK congratulates Joe Biden, Harris
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has congratulated Joe Biden
and Kamala Harris on their projected victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Boris Johnson described Biden’s victory as a historic
achievement.
On his Twitter page, Boris tweeted: “Congratulations to Joe
Biden on his election as 46th president of the United State and to Kamala
Harris on her historic achievement.
The Prime Minister reiterated that the US is the UK’s most
important ally and looks forward to working closer with the new president.
“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to
working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade
and security,” his tweet added.
