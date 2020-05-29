Home | News | General | US election 2020: ‘Historic achievement’ – UK congratulates Joe Biden, Harris
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  9 hours 39 minutes ago
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their projected victory in the 2020 presidential election.

 

Boris Johnson described Biden’s victory as a historic achievement.

 

On his Twitter page, Boris tweeted: “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as 46th president of the United State and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

 

The Prime Minister reiterated that the US is the UK’s most important ally and looks forward to working closer with the new president.

 

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security,” his tweet added.

