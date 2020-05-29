Home | News | General | ‘US election is victory of good over evil’ – Obasanjo reacts to Joe Biden's victory
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  10 hours 1 minute ago
Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has congratulated Mr. Joe Biden of Democratic Party on his victory as the President-elect of the United States of America.

 

Obasanjo, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi, described Biden’s win as a victory of good over evil.

 

Biden is projected to have defeated the incumbent US President, Donald Trump, having garnered more than 270 Electoral College votes as of Saturday.

 

Reacting, Obasanjo tasked Biden to “restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world, saying “the election was a victory of good over evil” which was for most people of the world.”

 

He lamented that “the majority of the people had watched helplessly as the world was being pulled down.”

 

 “Not that the world was perfect and equitable, but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties,” it was stated.

 

Obasanjo said he was reasonably sure that the first Africa-America female Vice President-elect of the US, Kamala Harris, “will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the carribean from Africa went from Nigeria of today.”


Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

