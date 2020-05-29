‘US election is victory of good over evil’ – Obasanjo reacts to Joe Biden's victory
Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has
congratulated Mr. Joe Biden of Democratic Party on his victory as the
President-elect of the United States of America.
Obasanjo, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Kehinde
Akinyemi, described Biden’s win as a victory of good over evil.
Biden is projected to have defeated the incumbent US
President, Donald Trump, having garnered more than 270 Electoral College votes
as of Saturday.
Reacting, Obasanjo tasked Biden to “restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world, saying “the election was a victory of good over evil” which was for most people of the world.”
He lamented that “the majority of the people had watched
helplessly as the world was being pulled down.”
“Not that the world
was perfect and equitable, but it was reasonably predictable with some measure
of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties,” it was
stated.
Obasanjo said he was reasonably sure that the first
Africa-America female Vice President-elect of the US, Kamala Harris, “will have
some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the carribean from Africa
went from Nigeria of today.”
