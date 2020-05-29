Joe Biden keeps soaring, wins Nevada

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has won the battleground state of Nevada, taking his electoral college votes to 290, according to AP.

Trump is still stuck at 214 votes.

The AP, which similarly called Arizona, said the Democrat and former vice-president won 642,604 popular votes.

Trump got 616,905 votes.

Nevada has six electoral college votes.

Sore loser Trump threatened to sue the state after claiming 10,000 people voted, despite no longer living there.

He and his team have made a number of unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and has threatened lawsuits against several states won by Biden.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users