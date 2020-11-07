Home | News | General | This is much more than Joe Biden or me - Kamala Harris reacts to victory
Joe Biden keeps soaring, wins Nevada
How Joe Biden won over 270 electoral college votes (State by state details)

This is much more than Joe Biden or me - Kamala Harris reacts to victory



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

“This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me,” Kamala Harris stated as she becomes the vice-president-elect of the United States of America.

 

Joe Biden won the presidency which makes Kamala the first woman, and a woman of color to be elected to such a position in the White House.

 

Joe Biden won by clinching Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes on Saturday morning, after days of painstaking vote counting following record turnout across the country.

 

The win in Pennsylvania took Biden’s Electoral College vote to 284, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House.

 

Shortly after the race was called Harris tweeted out a statement and video. “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me,” she said. “It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”


This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020


Similarly, president-elect Biden released a statement calling for unity.

 “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not,” Biden said in a statement. 

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159