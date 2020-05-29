How Joe Biden won over 270 electoral college votes (State by state details)

Finally the American networks and AP on Saturday declared Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, beating Donald Trump, the incumbent.





The declaration followed Biden’s victory in his home state of Pennsylvania, one of the battle ground states.

AP and the networks gave the state to Biden, who held a 30,952-vote lead over Trump, after they determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.

While CNN gave Biden 273 electoral college votes, the AP gave him 284, both far more than the 214 won by Trump.

Here is the breakdown of how President-elect Joe Biden won more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim victory in the U.S. election.

1.Arizona (11 Electoral College Votes)

Biden: 1,532,062 (Winner)

Trump: 1,485,010





2.California(55 electoral college votes)

Biden: 8,281,504 (Winner)

Trump: 4,204,244





3.Colorado (9 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,723,455 (Winner)

Trump: 1,316,021





4. Connecticut (7 electoral College Votes)

Biden 1,024,362 (Winner)

Trump: 713,833





5. Delaware (3 electoral college votes)

Biden: 295,403 (Winner)

Trump: 199,829

*Delaware is Biden’s state of residence





6.District of Columbia( 3 Votes)

Biden: 268,625 (Winner)

Trump: 15,075

*Washington D.C. is the capital of USA





7. Georgia (16 electoral votes)

Biden: 2,449,371(Winner)

Trump: 2,448,454





8. Hawaii(4 electoral votes)

Biden: 365,802 (Winner)

Trump:196,602





9. Illinois (20 electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,992,562(Winner)

Trump: 2,293,218





10. Wisconsin (10 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,630,542 (Winner)

Trump: 1,609,734





11. Minnesota ( 10 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,717,653 (Winner)

Trump: 1,484,402





12.Michigan (16 votes)

Biden: 2,790,668 (Winner)

Trump: 2,644,559





13. New York (29 electoral votes)

Biden: 3,694,125(Winner)

Trump: 2,848,068





14. Vermont (3 electoral votes)

Biden; 242,805 (Winner)

Trump: 112,688





15. New Hampshire (4 electoral college votes)

Biden: 431,186 (Winner)

Trump: 112,688





16. Maine (4 electoral college votes)

Biden: 427,656

Trump: 357,134

*Biden wins 3 votes, Trump 1





17. Massachusetts (11 Electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,316,338 (Winner)

Trump: 1,148,777





18. New Jersey (14 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,915, 406(Winner)

Trump: 1,265,909





19. Maryland (10 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,399,806 (Winner)

Trump: 802,082





20. Oregon (7 votes)

Biden: 1,301,643( Winner)

Trump: 925,017





21. Virginia (13 electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,339,558 (Winner)

Trump: 1,930,944





22. New Nexico (5 electoral college votes)

Biden: 496,828 (Winner)

Trump: 400,095





23. Nevada (6 electoral votes)

Biden: 604,251(Winner)

Trump: 592,813





24: Washington( 12 electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,230,969 (Winner)

Trump: 1,426,175





25. Pennsylvania (20 electoral College Votes)

Biden: 3,345, 906 (Winner)

Trump: 2,311,448

