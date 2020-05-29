How Joe Biden won over 270 electoral college votes (State by state details)
Finally the American networks and AP on Saturday declared
Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, beating Donald Trump, the
incumbent.
The declaration followed Biden’s victory in his home state
of Pennsylvania, one of the battle ground states.
AP and the networks gave the state to Biden, who held a
30,952-vote lead over Trump, after they determined that the remaining ballots
left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.
While CNN gave Biden 273 electoral college votes, the AP
gave him 284, both far more than the 214 won by Trump.
Here is the breakdown of how President-elect Joe Biden won
more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim victory in the U.S.
election.
1.Arizona (11 Electoral College Votes)
Biden: 1,532,062 (Winner)
Trump: 1,485,010
2.California(55 electoral college votes)
Biden: 8,281,504 (Winner)
Trump: 4,204,244
3.Colorado (9 electoral college votes)
Biden: 1,723,455 (Winner)
Trump: 1,316,021
4. Connecticut (7 electoral College Votes)
Biden 1,024,362 (Winner)
Trump: 713,833
5. Delaware (3 electoral college votes)
Biden: 295,403 (Winner)
Trump: 199,829
*Delaware is Biden’s state of residence
6.District of Columbia( 3 Votes)
Biden: 268,625 (Winner)
Trump: 15,075
*Washington D.C. is the capital of USA
7. Georgia (16 electoral votes)
Biden: 2,449,371(Winner)
Trump: 2,448,454
8. Hawaii(4 electoral votes)
Biden: 365,802 (Winner)
Trump:196,602
9. Illinois (20 electoral college votes)
Biden: 2,992,562(Winner)
Trump: 2,293,218
10. Wisconsin (10 electoral college votes)
Biden: 1,630,542 (Winner)
Trump: 1,609,734
11. Minnesota ( 10 electoral college votes)
Biden: 1,717,653 (Winner)
Trump: 1,484,402
12.Michigan (16 votes)
Biden: 2,790,668 (Winner)
Trump: 2,644,559
13. New York (29 electoral votes)
Biden: 3,694,125(Winner)
Trump: 2,848,068
14. Vermont (3 electoral votes)
Biden; 242,805 (Winner)
Trump: 112,688
15. New Hampshire (4 electoral college
votes)
Biden: 431,186 (Winner)
Trump: 112,688
16. Maine (4 electoral college votes)
Biden: 427,656
Trump: 357,134
*Biden wins 3 votes, Trump 1
17. Massachusetts (11 Electoral college votes)
Biden: 2,316,338 (Winner)
Trump: 1,148,777
18. New Jersey (14 electoral college votes)
Biden: 1,915, 406(Winner)
Trump: 1,265,909
19. Maryland (10 electoral college votes)
Biden: 1,399,806 (Winner)
Trump: 802,082
20. Oregon (7 votes)
Biden: 1,301,643( Winner)
Trump: 925,017
21. Virginia (13 electoral college votes)
Biden: 2,339,558 (Winner)
Trump: 1,930,944
22. New Nexico (5 electoral college votes)
Biden: 496,828 (Winner)
Trump: 400,095
23. Nevada (6 electoral votes)
Biden: 604,251(Winner)
Trump: 592,813
24: Washington( 12 electoral college votes)
Biden: 2,230,969 (Winner)
Trump: 1,426,175
25. Pennsylvania (20 electoral College Votes)
Biden: 3,345, 906 (Winner)
Trump: 2,311,448
