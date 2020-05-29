Home | News | General | How Joe Biden won over 270 electoral college votes (State by state details)
This is much more than Joe Biden or me - Kamala Harris reacts to victory
I will be a President for all Americans — Joe Biden reacts to his victory

How Joe Biden won over 270 electoral college votes (State by state details)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 54 minutes ago
Finally the American networks and AP on Saturday declared Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, beating Donald Trump, the incumbent.


The declaration followed Biden’s victory in his home state of Pennsylvania, one of the battle ground states.

 

AP and the networks gave the state to Biden, who held a 30,952-vote lead over Trump, after they determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.

 

While CNN gave Biden 273 electoral college votes, the AP gave him 284, both far more than the 214 won by Trump.

 

Here is the breakdown of how President-elect Joe Biden won more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim victory in the U.S. election.

 

1.Arizona (11 Electoral College Votes)

Biden: 1,532,062 (Winner)

Trump: 1,485,010


2.California(55 electoral college votes)

Biden: 8,281,504 (Winner)

Trump: 4,204,244


3.Colorado (9 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,723,455 (Winner)

Trump: 1,316,021


4. Connecticut (7 electoral College Votes)

Biden 1,024,362 (Winner)

Trump: 713,833


5. Delaware (3 electoral college votes)

Biden: 295,403 (Winner)

Trump: 199,829

*Delaware is Biden’s state of residence


6.District of Columbia( 3 Votes)

Biden: 268,625 (Winner)

Trump: 15,075

*Washington D.C. is the capital of USA


7. Georgia (16 electoral votes)

Biden: 2,449,371(Winner)

Trump: 2,448,454


8. Hawaii(4 electoral votes)

Biden: 365,802 (Winner)
Trump:196,602


9. Illinois (20 electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,992,562(Winner) 

Trump: 2,293,218


10. Wisconsin (10 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,630,542 (Winner)

Trump: 1,609,734


11. Minnesota ( 10 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,717,653 (Winner)

Trump: 1,484,402


12.Michigan (16 votes)

Biden: 2,790,668 (Winner)
Trump: 2,644,559


13. New York (29 electoral votes)

Biden: 3,694,125(Winner)
Trump: 2,848,068


14. Vermont (3 electoral votes)

Biden; 242,805 (Winner)
Trump: 112,688


15. New Hampshire (4 electoral college votes)

Biden: 431,186 (Winner)
Trump: 112,688


16. Maine (4 electoral college votes)

Biden: 427,656

Trump: 357,134

*Biden wins 3 votes, Trump 1


17. Massachusetts (11 Electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,316,338 (Winner)

Trump: 1,148,777


18. New Jersey (14 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,915, 406(Winner)

Trump: 1,265,909


19. Maryland (10 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,399,806 (Winner)

Trump: 802,082


20. Oregon (7 votes)

Biden: 1,301,643( Winner)

Trump: 925,017


21. Virginia (13 electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,339,558 (Winner)

Trump: 1,930,944


22. New Nexico (5 electoral college votes)

Biden: 496,828 (Winner)

Trump: 400,095


23. Nevada (6 electoral votes)

Biden: 604,251(Winner)

Trump: 592,813


24: Washington( 12 electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,230,969 (Winner)

Trump: 1,426,175


25. Pennsylvania (20 electoral College Votes)

Biden: 3,345, 906 (Winner)

Trump: 2,311,448

 

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

