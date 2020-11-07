I will be a President for all Americans — Joe Biden reacts to his victory
Joe Biden has reacted to his victory at the US presidential
poll, saying the work ahead will be hard, but promised to be president for all
Americans.
Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the US presidential
election, having secured 273 electoral votes to Trump’s 213, even with results
in some states yet to be declared.
The US president-elect in a tweet, said he was honoured that
Americans have chosen him to be their president and lead the great country.
He said whether people voted for him or not, he would be
president for all, saying that he would keep the faith Americans placed on him.
“America, I’m honored
that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be
hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether
you voted for me or not.
“I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he
tweeted.
