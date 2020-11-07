Home | News | General | I will be a President for all Americans — Joe Biden reacts to his victory
How Joe Biden won over 270 electoral college votes (State by state details)
BREAKING: Joe Biden elected as America’s 46th President

I will be a President for all Americans — Joe Biden reacts to his victory



Joe Biden has reacted to his victory at the US presidential poll, saying the work ahead will be hard, but promised to be president for all Americans.

 

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the US presidential election, having secured 273 electoral votes to Trump’s 213, even with results in some states yet to be declared.

 

The US president-elect in a tweet, said he was honoured that Americans have chosen him to be their president and lead the great country.

 

He said whether people voted for him or not, he would be president for all, saying that he would keep the faith Americans placed on him.

 

 "America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.

 

“I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he tweeted.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.

I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

