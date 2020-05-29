BREAKING: Joe Biden elected as America’s 46th President
- 11 hours 37 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
International news organisations are projecting Joe Biden,
candidate of the Democratic Party, as the winner of the 2020 US presidential
election.
CNN, NBC, the BBC and Associated Press are some of the
global media organisations that have called it for Biden.
In a news broadcast, CNN declared Biden ”elected president”.
The US election, held on Tuesday, has been a roller-coaster
of surprises.
Biden defeated US President Donald Trump, candidate of the
Republican Party, in states that are Republican strongholds.
Biden, former US vice-president, has garnered more popular
and electoral votes than Trump. Though final vote collation is still in
progress in some counties.
He so far has clinched 273 electoral college votes, three more
than he needed to win the presidency.
The AP gave him 284 votes, after calling Arizona.
He is the oldest American to be elected President.
Making history with him is his running mate, Senator Kamala
Harris, an African Asian American, who has become the first woman of colour to
be elected as vice-president.
More to follow…
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles