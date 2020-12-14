Home | News | General | US election: Ecstatic Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden to celebrate good news (video)

- Projected vice president-elect Kamala Harris was elated to learn that finally, she and Joe Biden were headed for a clean win

- The 56-year-old called Biden and informed him that their hard work had finally paid off

- She knew they were soon expected to occupy the White House and after that, Biden would discharge his duties as the president of the United States

As incumbent US President Donald Trump enjoys a day in the sun while golfing in his white tees and baggy pants, Kamala Harris has got bigger fish to fry.

With a smile on her face and her feet drawing shapes on the sand, the projected vice president-elect let out a huge, “we did it!”

She picked her phone, quickly punched in president-elect Joe Biden’s number, and casually brushed her hair to the back as she told him the good news.

US election: Joe Biden reacts after winning presidency

Harris said.

“We did it. We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next president of the United States of America."

Her voice slowly transformed into a gleeful chuckle and she swung left and right like a little girl scout.

This was it. It was their moment. They had just done the unthinkable… they had won.

The former senator still had not wrapped her head around the big victory and as she shared the video of her announcement on Twitter, Kamala composed herself and tried to digest the news.

During her first try to clinch the second in command seat, she passed with flying colours.

And though the official declaration had still not been made, the 56-year-old knew everything that followed was just a formality.

Official results will be declared on December 14, 2020, after final counting.

After she and Biden thrashed the Trump-Pence camp in Pennsylvania, she knew the time was near for them to take their oath and set the ball rolling.

Kamala Harris becomes America's first black female vice president-elect

But this was just a tip of the iceberg.

Kamala had more reasons to celebrate. On top of being the running mate of America’s showrunner of the “blue team,” she had just secured a number of new firsts.

But, there’s more. The 56-year-old former senator was the first lady of both South Asian and black origin to poise herself for the big assignment.

She was also the first child of an immigrant to be elected as the president’s deputy in the US.

Kamala was born in October 1964 in Oakland, California to an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father.

She attended Howard University and later went to the University of California, Hastings College of Law, where she graduated with a degree in law.

In 2003, she was elected the district attorney for San Fransisco, a position she held until 2010.

Kamala was then elected the first woman and black person to serve as California's attorney general.

She joined politics in 2016 and was elected California's senator on a Democrats ticket.

