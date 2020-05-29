Home | News | General | Donald Trump declares himself winner of US presidential election

- President Donald Trump has violated the rules regarding the official announcement of winners in the US presidential election

- Trump also repeated his unproven claims that voter fraud occurred in the poll

- The president has continually questioned the legitimacy of the election

President Donald Trump has controversially declared himself as the winner of the US presidential election ahead of any official announcement.

Trump who made the declaration on Saturday, November 7, via Twitter, suggested that he won the election by a large margin.

The president said:

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"

The president's tweets were immediately flagged by Twitter with a warning that the claim was not backed by official sources.

Trump's controversial declaration came shortly after he alleged that thousands of illegal ballots were counted on election day after 8pm on Tuesday, November 3.

He also claimed that bad things took place on election night that changed results in Pennsylvania and other states.

Trump further alleged that observers were illegally prevented from monitoring hundreds of thousands of votes, which he said led to the manipulation of results.

Legit.ng recalls that the president had a day before, warned his rival, Joe Biden, not to claim victory wrongfully.

Trump in a tweet on Friday, November 6, announced that legal proceedings have now begun.

The president has been screaming "election fraud" since Biden took the lead in vote counts.

In another news, police officers in Los Angeles are holding a man who threatened to shoot Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden if he wins November 3 general election.

The man whose name was withheld has allegedly made Facebook post in which he threatened to launch a mass shooting.

According to Los Angeles Times, the suspect was tracked by the Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) officers and local authorities on Friday, November 6.

