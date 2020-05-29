Home | News | General | US election: Barack Obama reacts to Joe Biden’s victory

- Former American president Barack Obama has congratulated his fellow democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election win

- Obama took to social media to share how proud he was

- In a statement, he wrote: "In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen"

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Former US president, Barack Obama, congratulated US president-elect, Joe Biden, and his vice president-elect, Kamala Harris on their election win.

In a statement shared online, Obama wrote:

"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.

"I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.

"In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.

US election: Joe Biden reacts after winning presidency

"We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.

Barack Obama congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their US election win. Image: Jessica McGowan/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

"I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.

Do not wrongfully claim office of the president - Trump sends strong warning to Biden

"Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between.

"Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.

Bantu Holomisa commented:

"You have a reason to be proud given Trump’s resolve to undo all the things you did to improve the lives of all Americans . #ObamaCare . Well done Mr President."

@GowGow54004846 wrote:

"That is premature when there is legal proceedings occurring ... the media do not decide the elections ‘calling races’ .. legal proceedings where the courts are required to determine this have not happened!"

Joe Biden replies Trump, reveals what Americans will do if president doesn't concede defeat

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated president-elect, Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election.

Obasanjo in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Saturday, November 7, described Biden’s win as a victory of good over evil.

He said the victory of the Democratic candidate is not just a win for the people of America alone, but also a victory for most people of the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Who is Nigeria's greatest president ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...