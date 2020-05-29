Home | News | General | US election: Why Biden’s victory is a win over evil - Obasanjo

- Olusegun Obasanjo has welcomed the presidential election victory of Joe Biden

- The former president said Biden’s victory also had significance for the rest of the world

- Obasanjo urged Biden to restore the values America is known for globally

A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated president-elect, Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election.

Obasanjo in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Saturday, November 7, described Biden’s win as a victory of good over evil.

He said the victory of the Democratic candidate is not just a win for the people of America alone, but also a victory for most people of the world.

The former president urged the president-elect to restore confidence in the role of America as a promoter of world peace, security, stability, and progress.

Obasanjo also sent facilitations to the vice president-elect, Kamala Harris for becoming the first female vice-president of the U.S.

He said:

I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success.

The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today."

Meanwhile, the US president-elect, Joe Biden has promised to be the president for all Americans whether they voted for him or not.

The 77-year-old's win in Pennsylvania ensured he surpassed the magic 270 Electoral College votes that determine who is elected the president in the US regardless of the popular votes.

In a statement on his official media pages soon after he was projected to be the winner in a tight race, Biden vowed to keep the faith Americans had kept in him.

