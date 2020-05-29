Home | News | General | US election: Joe Biden reacts after winning presidency

- Biden vowed to keep the faith Americans had kept in him

- The 77-year-old previously served as the 47th vice president of the United States under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017

- Biden's running mate Kamala Harris has made history after becoming the country’s first female vice president-elect

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

The US president-elect, Joe Biden has promised to be the president for all Americans whether they voted for him or not.

Joe Biden is the projected winner of the US presidential election. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The 77-year-old's win in Pennsylvania ensured he surpassed the magic 270 Electoral College votes that determine who is elected the president in the US regardless of the popular votes.

In a statement on his official media pages soon after the was projected to be the winner in a tight race, Biden vowed to keep the faith Americans had kept in him.

See what Donald Trump was spotted doing while Joe Biden was declared US president-elect (photo)

"America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a president for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," he said.

Biden previously served as the 47th vice president of the United States under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

He is a member of the Democratic Party and had also served as the United States senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kamala Harris, the running mate of Joe Biden, made history after becoming the country’s first female vice president-elect.

The wilful political genius has also gone down as the first black and South Asian woman to rise the ranks and clinch the position, as projected by CNN.

US 2020: Americans elect late Republican candidate who died of COVID-19

The 56-year-old said there was a lot of work for the duo ahead promising to get started as soon as possible.

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started," she tweeted."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Staying poor in Nigeria is better than traveling abroad by road - Returnee | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...