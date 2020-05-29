Home | News | General | Chelsea move to 3rd on the Premier League table following comprehensive win over Sheffield United

- Chelsea vs Sheffield United saw the Blues thrash the Blades by 4-1 at Stamford Bridge

- The Blues came from a goal down to score four goals to defeat Chris Wilder's men

- Frank Lampard's men move to third on the Premier League table following the win

Chelsea vs Sheffield United ended in a 4-1 thrashing in favour of Frank Lampard's side as they move third on the Premier League table.

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner responded to David McGoldrick's early strike at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues started the game on a slow note as Chris Wilder's side took the lead in the ninth minute as McGoldrick smart finish made it 1-0.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Abraham, Werner scores a Blues win by 4-1. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Abraham equalized in the 24th minute after slamming home a half-volley from a Matteo Kovacic's assist to make it 1-1.

Chelsea then went into the lead for the first time in the match as Chilwell tapped-in from Hakim Ziyech's cross at the near post to make it 2-1 in the 34th minute.

Silva made it 3-1 from a corner-kick delivered by Ziyech in the 77th minute before Werner wrapped up the scoring as the match ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that N'Golo Kante was being smart about how his career would have turned out either being an accountant or a footballer, Sport Bible.

The French midfielder who has now won two Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea, as well as the World Cup, ended up being a world-class player.

Kante began his journey with local amateur club JS Suresnesn and played in the French third-division in 2012.

Legit.ng also reported that Timo Werner has tipped Chelsea to win the Champions League in the next two seasons under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.

The west London side are scheduled to continue their European campaign on Wednesday night, November 4, when they take on French side Rennes at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have picked four points from two of their opening group matches, with their last against Krasnodar ending in a 4-0 emphatic win.

