Joe Biden projected winner of US presidential election after securing Pennsylvania (see results)

- Joe Biden is being referred to as the president-elect of the United States after securing the key state of Pennsylvania

- The presidential candidate amassed 273 of the 270 electoral votes but the official results will only be released on the 14th of December

- There are a number of recounts expected as well as court challenges to the result

- Donald Trump has not conceded defeat and maintains that voter fraud has taken place with no evidence to support his claims

Joe Biden has, according to predictions, won Pennsylvania and the election after getting over 270 electoral votes needed to win the race.

The election which took place on Tuesday, November 3, recorded an enormous amount of votes.

According to the BBCJoe Biden has won the hotly contested state of Pennsylvania, the key to the election, and has secured the necessary electoral votes.

However, the election is not over and there may be months ahead before the decision is official due to recounts and challenges to the voting process. The official results will only be revealed on the 14 of December barring any further delays.

NBC has also predicted that Joe Biden has won the election after securing Pennsylvania and the election.

The Trump camp has not accepted defeat and Donald Trump has claimed massive voter fraud but has not been able to supply any evidence to support these claims.

This election saw the highest voter turnout since the 1990's, with both Biden and Trump winning more votes than any president in the history of the country.

Another historic event is that will be the first single-term president since the 1990's. Donald Trump had initially declared himself the winner before voting had been completed but now it seems all but certain that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump alleged that thousands of illegal ballots were counted on election day after 8pm.

The US president who has consistently questioned the legitimacy of the presidential election on Saturday, November 7, claimed on Twitter that bad things took place on election night that changed results in Pennsylvania and other states.

