See what a fan did to show support for Donald Trump during Everton vs Man United (photo)

- Everton vs Manchester United ended in a 3-1 win for the Red Devils

- Before the game, a banner supporting Donald Trump was flown above the Goodison Park

- Joe Biden has been projected to win the keenly contested US election

A banner with the message "World knows Trump won #MAGA" was flown over Goodison Park moments before the Everton vs Manchester United Premier League game on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

The banner was sighted by observant journalists and club staff inside the 39,000-capacity stadium before the kick-off.

It purportedly called into question the result of the US election which was leaning heavily towards Donald Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden as votes continued to be counted in a handful of battleground states.

Trump has twice claimed he has actually won the elections and on Thursday night alleged without evidence that 'illegal votes' were threatening to deny him a rightful victory.

The US also controversially declared himself as the winner of the US presidential election ahead of any official announcement.

Everton vs Manchester United saw banner supporting Trump flown over Goodison Park. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Trump who made the declaration on Saturday, November 7, via Twitter, suggested that he won the election by a large margin.

His controversial declaration came shortly after he alleged that thousands of illegal ballots were counted on election day after 8pm on Tuesday, November 3.

Meanwhile, the projection shows that Biden has gotten the required electoral votes to be declared the winner.

According to the BBC Joe Biden has won the hotly contested state of Pennsylvania, the key to the election, and has secured the necessary electoral votes.

However, the election is not over and there may be months ahead before the decision is official due to recounts and challenges to the voting process. The official results will only be revealed on December 14 barring any further delays.

It is yet unclear who flew the banner across the Goodison Park, it is however alleged that supporters of Donald Trump carried out the act.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now heave a sigh of relief as the Red Devils came from behind to defeat Everton 3-1 at the Goodison Park.

A brace by Bruno Fernandes and a late strike by Edinson Cavani sealed victory for the Red Devils.

[embedded content]

