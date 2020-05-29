Home | News | General | See what Donald Trump was spotted doing while Joe Biden was declared US president-elect (photo)

- Donald Trump seemed to be undisturbed about the outcome of the US presidential election

- His rival Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the elections after the majority of the votes was in his favour

- Trump has been criticized for playing golf while in office but the billionaire businessman defended himself

Donald Trump was caught on camera on a golf course shortly before Joe Biden was announced president-elect of the United States.

White House reporter claimed President Trump went for a drive wearing a white Maga cap, windbreaker, dark slacks, non-dress shirt and shoes.

Donald Trump was spotted doing while Joe Biden was declared US president-elect. Photo by Scot Olson and Evan Vucci

Source: Getty Images

Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States but Trump was not bothered with the announcement.

Trump has been a huge fan of golf and has been criticized for playing the sport during his tenure in office but he defended himself by claiming his predecessor Barack Obama often played the game.

Trump defended himself earlier in the summer:

“My ‘exercise’ is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer rounds, no problem.”

