Home | News | General | Worldwide reactions trail Biden's victory over Trump in US presidential election

- Biden was declared president-elect after surpassing the 270 electoral votes required for a candidate to win the presidency in America

- The former vice president's victory has been imminent since Wednesday, November 4, when he secured victory in 253 states as Trump trailed him with 213

- His victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona ensured he surpassed the magic 270 Electoral College votes

- Jubilation have rocked cities in the US and across the world following the historic victory that will see America have its first female vice president, Harris Kamala

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Democratic nominee for US presidential election Joe Biden has officially been declared president-elect of America after trouncing incumbent leader, Donald Trump, of the Republican Party.

US elections: World reacts as Joe Biden whitewashes Donald Trump in landmark victory

Source: UGC

Early lead

Biden was declared president-elect after smashing the crucial 270 electoral votes required for one to be declared a winner.

US election: Joe Biden plans to address Americans as he moves closer to victory

The former vice president's victory has been imminent since Wednesday, November 4, when he secured victory in 253 states as Trump trailed him with 213.

His win in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona ensured he surpassed the magic 270 Electoral College votes that determine who is elected the president in the US regardless on the popular votes.

Win by 300 electoral votes

In his speech on Friday, November 6, the Democratic leader exuded confidence he would trounce Trump by winning the needed electoral votes.

Reports now indicated Biden has secured 290 votes.

Jubilation and ululation have rocked cities in the US and across the world following the historic victory that will see America have its first female vice president, Harris Kamala.

Social media has suddenly become awash with congratulatory and celebratory messages following Biden's empathic win over Trump.

The official announcement will be declared on the on December 14

BREAKING: Trump's re-election hopes fading away as Biden overtakes him in another battleground state

Reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Trump vowed to challenge at the Supreme Court result of the US election, citing electoral malpractices by Democrats.

In a series of tweets, some of which have been flagged, the Republican leader accused Democratic Party of rigging votes by colluding with electoral officials to allow voting after polls were closed among other alleged misnomers.

Street Gist: Will Nigeria be a better place with Trump as president? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...