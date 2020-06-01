Home | News | General | SERAP condemns attacks on Amnesty International in Nigeria

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, Saturday condemned the attacks on Amnesty International, and called on the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the safety and security of SARAP’s staff.

Disclosing this in a statement, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP deputy director, vowed to hold FG accountable should anything happen to any of the staff.

He advised Nigerian authorities to stop the intimidation, harassment and threats against Amnesty International Office in Nigeria.

Read the full statement below:

“We condemn purported ‘ultimatum’ and threats of violence against Amnesty International in Nigeria by apparently pro-government groups and call on Nigerian authorities to act swiftly to end the harassment and intimidation against the group and ensure the safety and security of its staff.

We will hold authorities to account including through international legal action, if they fail to rein in these groups and stop increasing and apparently sponsored attacks, intimidation, harassment and threats against Amnesty International Office in Nigeria and its staff.

Any failure to hold to account those who may be responsible for the threats will invariably increase the vulnerability of civil society in the country, and strengthen the perception that threats against NGOs and human rights workers can happen with impunity.

We will continue to fight to challenge any attempt to restrict, silence or eliminate the voices of credible civil society in the country.

Investigating those behind the harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against Amnesty International and naming and shaming the sponsors and bringing them to justice will send a powerful message of protection and support to civil society groups who stand up to speak truth to power.

We urge the presidency to speak out strongly against intimidation and harassment of Amnesty International Office in Nigeria and its staff.

Any attack on Amnesty International Office in Nigeria or harassment and intimidation of its staff members is an assault on the rule of law and the entire human rights community in the country.

This government has an obligation to support and protect civil society groups and human rights defenders against threats of violence and attacks.

Nigeria is a democratic society and the government can’t just sit back and watch threats against Amnesty International.

The authorities should show commitment to protecting the right to freedom of expression and guarantee conditions for civil society to operate and flourish.

