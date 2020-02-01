Home | News | General | LASEMA raises alarm over imminent building collapse

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, weekend, raised alarm over threatening building collapse in Amuwo-Odofin area.

According to the Agency, the building located at UPDC Residence Apartment has eminently shown signs of building collapse and needs adequate attention.

LASEMA Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said a joint investigation with Lagos Safety Commission has revealed that part of the concrete ceiling on the 4th floor of the building has collapsed.

He said this suggests that the integrity of the building is compromised.

The Director-General said additional testing will be carried out alongside Lagos State Building Control Agency LASBCA the results of which will determine whether there is need for evacuation of people from this building and subsequent demolition of the building to ground zero ground.

He said, “The attention of the agency has been drawn to the imminent building collapse at the UPDC Residence Apartment in Amuwo Odofin LGA”. He said.

