Home | News | General | LASEMA raises alarm over imminent building collapse
FG seeks support of South-East leaders on social media regulation
This election is far from over – Trump

LASEMA raises alarm over imminent building collapse



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
alt
Oke-Osanyintolu

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, weekend, raised alarm over threatening building collapse in Amuwo-Odofin area.

According to the Agency, the building located at UPDC Residence Apartment has eminently shown signs of building collapse and needs adequate attention.

LASEMA Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said a joint investigation with Lagos Safety Commission has revealed that part of the concrete ceiling on the 4th floor of the building has collapsed.

He said this suggests that the integrity of the building is compromised.

The Director-General said additional testing will be carried out alongside Lagos State Building Control Agency LASBCA the results of which will determine whether there is need for evacuation of people from this building and subsequent demolition of the building to ground zero ground.

He said, “The attention of the agency has been drawn to the imminent building collapse at the UPDC Residence Apartment in Amuwo Odofin LGA”. He said.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159