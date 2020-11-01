Home | News | General | Ireland, Canada, Britain other world leaders congratulate Biden

Political leaders from around the world were quick to congratulate Joe Biden after US networks declared him the winner of the bitter White House race over President Donald Trump.

As crowds poured onto the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration and former US president Barack Obama hailed Biden’s win as “decisive” and “historic”, here are some of the first reactions from political figures across the globe:

– Ireland –

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin was one of the first to take to Twitter and hail the Irish-America Democrat Joe Biden as “president-elect”.

“I want to congratulate the new President-Elect of the USA @JoeBiden,” the Irish leader tweeted.

“Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!” Martin added.

– Canada –

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also quick off the mark.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together,” Trudeau said in a statement.

– Britain –

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden “on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

– France –

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”

– Germany –

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Biden, saying Germany’s trans-atlantic ties with the US were “irreplaceable”.

And her Foreign Minister Heiko Maas hailed Biden’s election as a “new start” for trans-atlantic relations.

“We want to invest in our cooperation (with the new president) for a new start in transatlantic relations, a ‘new deal’,” he tweeted, as Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the opening of a “new chapter”.

– European Union –

In a joint statement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, which represents the leaders of EU member states, said: “We take note of the latest development in the electoral process.

“On this basis the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes.”

– Greece –

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted: “Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”

– Belgium –

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted: “Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States. A record number of people have cast their vote in this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of the American political life and its democracy.”

(AFP)

