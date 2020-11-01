Home | News | General | ‘We Did It, Joe’ – The Moment US Vice President-Elect, Harris Called Biden (Video)

Incoming vice President of the United states, Kamala Harris calling Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the US presidential election..

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke to President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him on their victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, an attorney who will also make history as the nation’s first Second Gentleman, posted a photo of the couple hugging, tweeting: ‘So proud of you

Kamala Harris has made history as the first black woman elected as vice president of the United States, celebrating the monumental milestone with a hug from her husband and a phone call from President-elect Joe Biden.

The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, posted video of her celebratory phone call with Biden on Twitter Saturday.

‘We did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next president of the United States,’ Harris is heard telling her running mate in the brief clip.

Harris and Emhoff were married in 2014, and have raised two children from his previous marriage.

Emhoff took a leave of absence from DLA Piper, where he is a partner, following the announcement that Harris would join Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket.

As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in American government, Harris’ victory gives hope to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton’s defeat four years ago.

Harris has been a rising star in Democratic politics for much of the last two decades, serving as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general before becoming a U.S. senator.

After Harris ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. They will be sworn in as president and vice president on January 20.

During the campaign, President Donald Trump and his campaign attempted to portray Harris as a far-left influence who would bring a radical agenda to the Biden administration.

Trump’s campaign called her Biden’s ‘liberal handler’ and Trump accused Democrats of plotting to remove Biden and install Harris in the presidency if he won.

