Kamala Harris has Nigerian DNA, Obasanjo tells Biden

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says the United States Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, has Nigerian DNA because her father is from Jamaica where many slaves were taken to from Africa..

Obasanjo said this in a congratulatory message to the President-elect of the US, Joe Biden.

He wrote, “I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the US. We in Africa are proud of her success. The first African-American President of the US, Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the US will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today.”

The former Nigerian leader described Biden’s triumph as that of good over evil.

“It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.

“Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.”

