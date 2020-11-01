Home | News | General | “Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like” – Mike Ezuruonye
“Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like” – Mike Ezuruonye



Popular Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye has taken to Twitter to give financial advice to his fans and followers.

The 38-year-old actor advised his fans against spending money frivolously in a bid to look expensive and impress strangers on social media..

According to him, if you can’t afford to buy a luxury item twice without feeling the brunt in your pocket, that means it is not within your financial capacity.

Mike made this statement to advocate against living fake life.

His tweet reads,

If you can’t buy it 2wice ,you can’t Afford it.
Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like.
#nofakezone

— Mike Ezuruonye (@realmikeezu) November 6, 2020
Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like.#nofakezone

— Mike Ezuruonye (@realmikeezu) November 6, 2020
