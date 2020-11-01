Home | News | General | Trump rejects Biden’s victory, says media can’t decide next president
UK PM congratulates Biden, Harris, vows climate action
Biden already carries himself as president —Obama

Trump rejects Biden’s victory, says media can’t decide next president



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

United States President, Donald Trump, has rejected the victory of the President-elect, Joe Biden.

Trump said this in a statement shortly after the media projected the victory of the former Vice-President..

altalt

The Republican candidate said the election was deeply flawed and he would be heading to court on Monday to challenge the poll.

He said, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple truth is that the election is far from over.”

Trump said Biden had not been certified as the winner of any states.

The President said his observers were not allowed to witness the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania which handed Biden his final victory

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159