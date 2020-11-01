Home | News | General | Top Republican Senator Romney congratulates Biden
Top Republican Senator Romney congratulates Biden



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 35 minutes ago
US Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory, becoming the first prominent current lawmaker in President Donald Trump’s party to acknowledge the Democratic challenger’s win..

“Ann (his wife) and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character,” Romney, the Republican presidential nominee who lost to Barack Obama in 2012, said on Twitter.

“We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead,” added Romney, who has been an occasional Trump critic and was the only Republican to vote to uphold the impeachment of Trump in February.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

