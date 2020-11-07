Van Jones breaks down in tears live on CNN in emotional speech as he says its ‘easier to be a parent’ and shows ‘being a good man matters’ after the network calls the election for Biden
- 10 hours 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
CNN commentator Van Jones broke down in tears as he delivered a highly emotional live reaction to the network calling the presidential election for Joe Biden .
Jones was forced to compose himself as he claimed it’s ‘easier to be a parent this morning’ and said that the end of Trump’s presidency would make life ‘easier for a whole lot of people’.
The 52-year-old father of two added that Biden’s win shows that ‘being a good man matters’ and hopes he ‘sons look at this’.
The former Obama administration adviser spared a moment for Trump supporters stating that he was sorry that they lost but that ‘for a whole lot of people it’s a good day’.
CNN commentator Van Jones, pictured, broke down in tears as he delivered a highly emotional live reaction to the network calling the presidential election for Joe Biden
Today is a good day.
It’s easier to be a parent this morning.
Character MATTERS.
Being a good person MATTERS.
This is a big deal.
It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around.
Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk
— Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020
Jones was asked for his thoughts seconds after CNN and multiple other TV networks called the race and protected that Biden is president elect.
He immediately had to compose himself as he began his impassioned take and stopped on several occasions through to wipe his tears.
‘It’s easier to be a parent this morning,’ he began.
‘It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters, telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters.
‘It’s easier for a whole lot of people,’ he added, before listing different groups who had been affected by Trump’s presidency.
‘If you’re a Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t have to want to here,’ he said.
The former Obama staffer began the celebrations on Twitter Saturday morning
