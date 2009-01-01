Home | News | General | US election: President Trump reacts to Biden’s victory, gives condition for conceding defeat

- Reports suggest that President Donald Trump is beginning to soften his tone on the transfer of power

- Trump said he would be proceeding to court over the election results

- The president is adamant that the results in the presidential election were fraudulent

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Reports have emerged that President Donald Trump has given conditions under which he would consider a peaceful transfer of power.

Trump has faulted the integrity of the US presidential election. Credits: Business Insider.

Source: UGC

Sources close to Trump told Fox News that the president is willing to commit to a smooth transfer of power if his campaign's legal efforts at challenging the election result fails.

Earlier on Saturday, November 7, Trump accused Joe Biden of rushing to falsely pose as the winner of the presidential election.

He reportedly made the accusation in a statement on Saturday, November 7, where he disclosed that his campaign will begin the process of challenging the results of the election in court.

Donald Trump declares himself winner of US presidential election

Trump said:

"The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.

"It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters."

He accused the Democratic party of illegally preventing observers from monitoring the vote-counting process.

Trump also tweeted that he won the election with 71 million votes and cast doubt on the mail-in ballots that were counted in the poll.

Meanwhile, the US president-elect, Joe Biden has promised to be the president for all Americans whether they voted for him or not.

The 77-year-old's win in Pennsylvania ensured he surpassed the magic 270 Electoral College votes that determine who is elected the president in the US regardless of the popular votes.

US election: Donald Trump stirs controversy, narrates how voter fraud allegedly occurred on election night

In a statement on his official media pages soon after he was projected to be the winner in a tight race, Biden vowed to keep the faith Americans had kept in him.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Street Gist: Will Nigeria be a better place with Trump as president? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...