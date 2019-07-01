Home | News | General | Party stalwart urges INEC to thread with caution on mail-in voting
Resolve dispute with ASUU, students getting agitated – Middle Belt Group urges FG
‘We got America back’: Revellers in US cities celebrate Biden win

Party stalwart urges INEC to thread with caution on mail-in voting



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

#EdoDecides2020: INEC's call for break apprehensive, Obaseki's aide cries out, Edo election

#EdoDecides2020: INEC's call for break apprehensive, Obaseki's aide cries out, Edo election

Chief Jude Nwokike, the Progressive People’s Congress (PPC) candidate for Awka North/South Federal Constituency in the 2019 general election, has advised the nation’s election umpire to apply mail-in voting with caution.

In an interview with the Newsmen on Saturday in Awka he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be sure of what it intended doing to prevent fraud in the mailing system.

“We heard our INEC Chairman Mahmoud Yakubu saying that he will be adopting mail-in voting for the forthcoming Anambra election which I am suggesting thorough scrutiny before adopting.

“Even U.S. that is adopting the process appear to have some issues with the system.

“For  out going President Donald Trump to cry foul over the system it means that here in Nigeria its manipulation can’t be ruled out.

“INEC should do all that matters such as making sure mail-in voters have Identification numbers issued them and having good records in their residence,” he said.

Nwokike also called on God fearing individuals to come out and contest electoral posts for the nation to grow rapidly.

“The problem we are having is that God fearing people are losing interest in contesting electoral posts thereby allowing those with dubious minds to take control of the nation.

“We all want a better society, and it is only those that love their Creator who will make such happen which is why I am still keen on contesting next time,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 153